Sandy Springs to host ‘Dine like a local’ contest

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.—The City of Sandy Springs is holding a “Dine like a local” initiative where residents can dine at local restaurants for a chance to win different prizes.
From Jan. 2 to Mar. 31, residents can download a free dine like a local pass. When visiting a participating business, residents can present their phone to an employee to redeem the discounts.
Participants earn points by eating out at restaurants, which they can redeem at giveaways. Each of the prizes will cost a different number of points.
Bi-weekly, Sandy Springs will select three winners to receive a $25 gift card to a participating restaurant. Entries will cost 100 points each. Once a month, the city will gift one person a picnic basket filled with items, with entries at 200 points each.
For the grand prize redeemed at 300 points per entry, at the end of March one winner will receive a Yeti Roadie cooler stuffed with prizes.