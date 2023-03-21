Sandy Springs to conduct Celebration Garden Tour

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs will host the North Fulton Master Gardeners’ Celebration Garden Tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3.
The tour, “Every Step, A New Delight,” will feature five members’ homes and include terraced landscape architecture, a garden with museum-quality sculptures, a traditional Old South-style garden, container gardening and unique plants and garden designs.
Proceeds from the tour will support community gardening education classes in North Fulton, gardening education for young children, scholarships for horticulture students and the organization’s local demonstration gardens, including the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and the Archibald Smith Plantation Home.
The North Fulton Master Gardeners is a nonprofit organization that seeks to educate its members and the public in horticulture and ecology to promote community enrichment. The group is also hosting its Spring 2023 Gardening Lecture Series with two live Zoom sessions remaining on March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m.
Details on the tour and locations will be sent to ticket holders May 1.
The event will take place rain or shine, and the group suggests attendees wear sturdy footwear. The gardens are not wheelchair or stroller accessible.
Adult tickets cost $22 and are on sale now at https://bit.ly/GardenTour2023. Admission is free for children under 18. Tickets can also be purchased for $25 June 3 on-site if availability allows.