Sandy Springs secures land for Mt. Vernon Highway projects

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials this week secured a property key to finalizing the Johnson Ferry Road/Mt. Vernon Highway improvement project, initiated by the city’s 2016 transportation sales tax.
At the Jan. 17 Sandy Springs City Council meeting, councilmembers approved the purchase of 1.8 acres on Mt. Vernon Highway, called “the Spruill Property,” from the estate of a 96-year-old resident for $2.2 million.
The property, which sits between the Sandy Spring Library and Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, will allow the city to build a connector road between Mt. Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road, City Attorney Dan Lee said.
Eliminating bottlenecks
Corridor improvement projects in the area are aimed at “improving vehicular and pedestrian mobility” in the downtown Sandy Springs area by eliminating “bottlenecks” on Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway.
“In an effort to support the need to promote development in the downtown area of the city, staff has identified the property as a necessary acquisition to construct a connector road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway,” officials said in a report.
The project is part of set of improvements to Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway totaling $23.4 million, which were funded through the Sandy Springs 2016 TSPLOST and started in 2017.
Lee said they have also agreed to trade a section on the west side of the property, which won’t be used for the road, to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.
A home on the 1.8-acre property will be demolished to build the connector road, and Lee said the city expects to close on the sale in February.
Council members also approved the purchase of land on the south shoulder of Mt. Vernon Highway for $313,000 from the Autumn Chase Homeowners Association. The parcel will also be used for roadway improvement projects on Mt. Vernon Road.
“The greatest part of this $313,000 recommended purchase price has to do with the cost to procure, which means replacing the hardscapes many trees on the property and lots of landscape,” Lee said.
The first property purchase was unanimously approved. The second purchase was approved 6-0, with District 3 Councilwoman Melissa Mular recused due to a conflict of interest.
Recycling amendment approved
Councilmembers also approved an amendment to the city’s solid waste ordinance, requiring all local waste haulers to offer recycling services to their customers.
Sandy Springs Sustainability Manager Catherine Mercier-Baggett told councilmembers the amendment would make recycling a uniform requirement for local companies but wouldn’t require citizens to participate in the programs.
“The greater goals of this text amendment is to provide convenient access to recycling to all of our residents and businesses and ultimately reduce the amount of waste that gets to the landfill,” Mercier-Baggett said
Currently all authorized waste haulers in Sandy Springs, except for one, offer recycling services. The company which doesn’t offer recycling is small and isn’t accepting any new customers, so it will be grandfathered in, she said.
Under the new ordinance, companies will only need to offer one type of recycling, but will be required to deliver what they pickup to a Material Recovery Facility and not the landfill. If problems arise with companies not disposing of materials properly, the company could be investigated, she said.
The ordinance amendment will apply for service at both single family and multi-family dwellings.
Mercier-Baggett said the ordinance amendment will go into effect in April.