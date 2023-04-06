Sandy Springs, school police tout partnership in wake of Nashville shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police chiefs from Sandy Springs and Fulton County Schools stood at the podium together April 4, a show of unity to the Sandy Springs City Council.

Following the school shooting in Nashville March 27, where an assailant fatally shot six people, Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said he and Fulton County Schools Police Chief Mark Sulborski have a “great working relationship.”

“We're constantly doing things together, training, a lot of communication,” DeSimone said during the council work session.

DeSimone referenced an incident just weeks before when a large fight broke out at Riverwood High School that triggered an active shooter alarm.

“It's stressful for police chiefs. It's stressful for the officers on the scene. And, we handled it very quickly,” DeSimone said.

FCS Police Chief Sulborski said the department presents age-appropriate educational pieces along with standard school drills. There are four types of drills: evacuation, shelter-in-place, soft lockdown and hard lockdown.

“An active shooter piece? I think by state law, we're going to have to,” Sulborski said. “I think that's something that we're looking at addressing and probably reaffirming in some of the training that we do.”

While not explicitly active-shooter training, Sulborski said hard lockdown pertains to the similar protocol.

When City Councilwoman Melody Kelley asked what the community can do to help keep people safe, DeSimone said parents should ask the schools questions about their security plan, drills and officer presence. Sulborski added parents should also talk to their children about potential traumatic incidents.

“No one knows your kids better than you do,” Sulborski said.

School campuses

Excluding the City of Atlanta, Sulborski said FCS Police work with over a dozen jurisdictional partners to cover 108 school sites that span 400 square miles, allocating two officers to each high school and one to each middle school. He said elementary schools are covered by a “patrol function,” a free-floating unit unattached to specific schools.

License plate readers are on all Fulton County School campuses, Sulborski said.

“If those plate readers identify somebody who's a known problem, then we're alerted before 911 gets the call,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. “And those seconds, in those situations, are literally life and death.”

Some agencies also have speed detection devices, Sulborski said, but they must go through a permitting process that requires the signature of the Fulton County Schools superintendent, he said.

Mayor Paul, who lives near Riverwood High School, said he observes high traffic and speeding daily.

“Anything we can do, any tools that we can have available for all of our sake, to mitigate that speeding issue through the school zones, is something that we're very interested in,” Paul said. “It's not about revenue for us, never has been about revenue for us. It's about deterrence.”

Community forest

In other action April 4, the City Council adopted the Community Forest Master Plan at its regular meeting, contributing five points to the city’s Green Communities Certification.

The master plan combines two documents. The first is the 2021 Canopy Study, which provides a snapshot of the city’s tree coverage based on data collected in 2019. Catherine Mercier-Baggett, Sandy Springs sustainability manager, said the study will be updated this year.

The second piece of the master plan is the Community Trees Management Plan, which includes an analysis of city-owned trees and recommendations for maintaining a healthy urban forest. The survey inspected 11,400 city-owned trees and found that they capture 359,000 pounds of CO2 annually, remove 12,000 pounds in air pollutants and intercept 3,345,000 gallons in stormwater runoff.

The city plants 200 trees every year, Mercier-Baggett said.

“I believe next year is going to be a really big year for tree planting because we have such a large number of big public works projects,” she said.

The City Council also voted to acquire three properties through eminent domain for improvements at the Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway intersection. Councilmembers also voted to purchase one property for the same project for $185,000.

“I want you to know that a lot of hard work has gone into the design by the Public Works staff,” City Attorney Dan Lee said. “And, the Land Acquisition Department has done a robust job of trying to settle with the property owners to make this as easy on them as possible.”