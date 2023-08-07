Sandy Springs residents raise new concerns over $50 million police headquarters

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Plans to build a $50 million expansion of the Sandy Springs Police headquarters off Morgan Falls Road, with an off–site fleet maintenance facility, might be a done deal – but residents still have pressing concerns about it.
At the Sandy Springs City Council’s Aug. 1 meeting, residents of the Cambridge townhome development on Morgan Falls Road spoke against portions of the expansion plans, which will add more than 20,00 square feet to the existing police headquarters.
Sandy Springs has gone through multiple iterations of plans for the facility and initially intended the complex to be a “one-stop shop” for all things law enforcement and justice.
But due to space concerns, parking requirements and a desire to fit expansion and a future firearms training center and fire station all on the Morgan Falls Road property, leaders later opted to build a fleet services facility on a parcel on Roswell Road.
Like at the City Council’s previous July 18 meeting, when residents criticized plans for visible security fencing at the proposed fleet services building, Cambridge homeowners said any use of razor wire at the expanded headquarters building will ultimately hurt the community.
“The total budget for this new facility as approved by the City Council is upwards of $50 million,” resident Marek Fikejz said. “It would be unfortunate to spend this money on a new facility and not to construct a fence that is both aesthetically copacetic with the adjoining residential neighborhood, while meeting the security requirements for the new facility.”
The Cambridge townhomes sit directly behind the headquarters complex, and residents said dozens of their units would have a clear view of the razor wire fencing.
That view, especially in the winter and fall when trees are bare, would have a negative impact on property values, Cambridge Homeowners Association President Leslie Odmark said.
“How would you feel if you could see concertina wire from your home?” Odmark said. “People's homes are their largest investments, so please do not consciously decrease our property values and make us appear to border prison.”
After hearing from Huntcliff neighborhood representatives at the July 18 meeting, the City Council came to a compromise that calls for using ornamental, 8-foot steel security fencing on all visible portions of the Roswell Road fleet services facility, then using chain-link fencing and razor wire in other areas.
Cambridge residents may have sought a similar compromise at Tuesday’s meeting, but the City Council listened to the public comments and took no action on the police headquarters expansion.
Concerned residents did receive a measure of support from the dais when District 2 Councilwoman Melody Kelley said the city should slow down and get things right, even though they are a “high functioning multimillion dollar municipality.”
Kelley, who was in favor of postponing a decision on the fleet services facility for further study, said she has seen real concern from her district over these issues over the past month.
While those concerns were brought up late in the process, more than one year after project planning began, Kelley said they still are valid.
“Where I get uncomfortable, is submitting to residents, my constituents taxpayers, that their questions and concerns, while valid, are simply too inconvenient to address right now,” she said.
Kelley told the City Council that thinking about the affect they could have on the city’s future by acting hastily now, gives her “nightmares.”
“…a pedestrian a few years from now, strolling along a partially redeveloped Roswell Road and seeing as an aesthetic feature, a chain linked fence with razor wire, that actually gives me nightmares,” she said. “I picture a resident of Cambridge townhomes looking out of their window on a brisk fall morning only to see the sun rising over a chain link fence with concertina wire.”
Following the meeting, Kelley said she thinks other city leaders heard her concerns and took residents’ comments to heart.
“I am learning from this experience, and I am taking things away that will inform my outreach strategies going forward,” she said. “We are going to address the concerns of the residents of Cambridge townhome community. We are actively working on that.”
A groundbreaking for the police headquarters was originally scheduled for mid-July, but that event did not occur, and the city has not released any further information about the ceremony.