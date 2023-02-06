Sandy Springs pushes City Springs development ahead

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Officials in Sandy Springs have voted to launch the second phase of the City Springs campus in downtown.
At a special called meeting Jan. 23, the City Council voted unanimously to solicit proposals on development plans for Phase 2 of the project which includes the campus and surrounding area.
This comes less than a month after adoption of the City Springs Master Plan Update, which continues the original 2012 Sandy Springs City Center Master Plan, providing a framework for development, investment opportunities and infrastructure improvements in the downtown.
The Master Plan Update, which was developed through nearly a year of community engagement meetings, describes a vision of making City Spring a walkable and connected district with something for everyone, stretching from the current City Springs campus, up and down the Roswell Road Corridor.
Control of the project
With the City Springs Master Plan Update completed, City Manager Eden Freeman said they are now ready to find a master developer for the next phase. To make their selection, Freeman said they have issued a request for proposal from five development firms.
Firms approached by the city include The Atlantic Companies, Mid City Real Estate Partners, Mill Creek Residential Trust, Regent Partners and Roca Point Partners.
“They’ll come back with full proposals,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. “A very comprehensive layout of what they plan to do.”
Once the proposals are returned, the City Council is expected to make a final decision and award the contract in April.
“We’ve always partnered with the private sector, but the private sector hasn’t always done exactly things the way we wanted them done,” Paul said. “This is one way we make sure we can control the development process and get exactly what the citizens of Sandy Springs expect.”
Requests for further comment on this item were not responded to by city officials as of press time.
Maintenance building site
Councilmembers also approved the purchase of half an acre off Roswell Road in north Sandy Springs, which is slated to become part of the city’s new fleet maintenance facility.
Freeman told councilmembers the city was recently offered the opportunity to purchase two parcels directly behind city-owned property at 8475 Roswell Road, where they plan to build their new facility for maintenance and fueling of city vehicles.
The parcels were offered for $115,000 and if purchased, Freeman said all three parcels would be consolidated and rezoned for construction of the facility.
“Currently, the Fleet Facility is temporarily located on Hilderbrand Drive,” officials said. “Permanently moving the facility north will be advantageous, as it will be more readily available to the Police Department, which makes up the majority of the city's fleet pool.”
The purchase proposal was unanimously approved after a short discussion.