Sandy Springs primed for more development in 2023

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Development Authority set the stage for more planned development in 2023, targeting areas ripe for projects to boost the local economy.
At the Jan. 12 meeting, Sandy Springs Economic Development Manager Caroline Davis gave authority members a recap of what was accomplished by the city in 2022, and what could be expected in the coming year.
“You all are sitting in the fruits of what everyone worked on over the past decade,” Davis said.
The biggest highlight of the past year, she said, was major updates to the City Springs Master Plan, which led to development of “City Springs Master Plan 2.0,” a guide to development over the next decade.
For the City Springs Master Plan update, she said they have focused on large-scale improvements to infrastructure, streetscapes and pedestrian accessibility for everything on Roswell Road, from Allen Road to Cromwell Road.
These improvement project recommendations are now in the hands of city staff where Public Works, Community Development and Economic Development departments will research the proposals for presentation to the City Council.
Davis said the new master plan identified multiple areas as “priority redevelopment properties”
These areas include a city-owned property to the south of the City Hall campus, which they’ve identified as the possible location for a boutique hotel with office and residential space. The city has already received a number of bid applications, and Davis said the project is expected to move forward at the location.
They have also identified a large block of properties bordered by Mt. Vernon Highway, Hilderbrand Drive, Boylston Drive and Roswell Road as a priority area for redevelopment, she said.
“What we’ve seen is that there’s a lot of fractured ownerships, so we will consider potentially bonuses for assemblage that might help developers,” she said.
Other properties located between Mt. Vernon Highway and Sandy Springs Place, though not ready for redevelopment, have been selected as priority investment areas Davis said, and will eventually be a focus to improve continuity and connectivity in the area.
Davis said her department has a goal to begin working on a commercial property improvement grant program, possibly for façade, structure, landscaping and even business interior improvements.
That grant program could be something the authority participates in, she said.
Development Authority Chairman Chip Collins said there is funding available he’d like to see put to good use.
“Before we have used funds for sponsorship of things like concerts out there … but I do think that to participate in something like the façade improvements, as development or redevelopment would be more in line,” he said.
Regular annual business approved
In addition to the talk on development priorities for 2023, Development Authority members also conducted the board’s usual annual business of electing officers and setting the meeting schedule for 2023.
After a short discussion, William “Chip” Collins was reelected as Development Authority chair and John Paulson was reelected as vice chair.
Members of the Development Authority also approved a meeting schedule which will see them meet three more times in 2023, on April 13, July 13 and Oct. 13. These meetings will be held unless there is no business for the authority to consider, officials said.
These items were unanimously approved by development authority members.
The Sandy Springs Development Authority will reconvene April 13 at 8:30 a.m. at city hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.