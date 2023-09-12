Sandy Springs ordinance tightens regulations on apartment housing

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council has approved an update to the city’s multifamily housing ordinance that will place requirements on local apartment communities in an effort to make residents safer.
At a Sept. 5 City Council meeting, officials unanimously approved an update to the city’s code of ordinances, increasing inspections for all of the city’s 98 communities and placing new requirements on property managers and third-party inspectors.
Community Development Director Ginger Soto said these changes come after years of dealing with numerous rental communities with staggered inspection schedules that make protection and enforcement difficult.
Previously, she said the city only inspected about 20 percent of its apartment communities per year.
“Currently, the code and third-party inspections are spread out over five years, making it difficult for all parties to keep track of which buildings have already been inspected,” Soto said. “100 percent of code enforcement and third-party inspections will be completed annually instead of being spread out over five years.”
Communities will also be required to complete separate mechanical, electrical and plumbing equipment inspections every five years.
Currently, there are about 1,300 apartment complex structures in the city. Officials said that 47 percent of those structures do not have an automatic sprinkler system, while 25 percent only have a partial sprinkler system, and only 28 percent have a full sprinkler system.
“Due to a large number of aging apartments without sprinklers there is a heightened risk of fire and potential loss,“ Soto said.
Additionally, the updated ordinance will place new requirements for how local building inspectors are certified and what the city requires from property owners and managers.
Under the updated ordinance, all building inspectors must be certified at a level required by the State of Georgia, and in order to get an occupational tax certificate, community owners will need to complete a code compliance certificate and property manager certification and will have to submit a certificate of insurance with the city.
“It's also a matter of ownership and turnover with management,” Code Enforcement Manager Yvonne Shaw said. “So, at minimum, we would ask that they have a binder or something that shows that.”
However, for communities that refuse to make changes or improvements, officials said they will now consider more serious ramifications that directly affect property owners.
City Attorney Dan Lee said that in past years Sandy Springs has levied fines of between $35,000 and $100,000 from communities with violations, but that could eventually become as serious as an injunction from the court.
“What we're trying to do is get directly to the owner and make it something that the owner loses money on,” Lee said. “At some point, repeat offenders, especially when it comes to the fire code and structural problems … We are going to have to seek civil penalties in the superior court.”
At the meeting, the City Council also heard from Stephen Davis, a representative of the Atlanta Apartment Association.
Davis said their association represents about 80 percent of local communities and they feel as if they were not given enough time to review and consider the new ordinance.
“Some of the items of concern will impact the regulatory and financial burdens that are placed on the communities,” Davis said. “Those costs most assuredly will be passed right along to residents, raising the cost of living here in Sandy Springs.”
Members of the city council rejected many of Davis’s points and said what the city is asking for is entirely reasonable.
“I hear from folks in District Six that live in some of the older apartment complexes where rents over the last 15 years have gone from $600 to $1,800,” Councilman Andy Bauman said. “I want to send a loud and clear message that you guys got to step up the game because this body is serious about stepping in, and this is not the last effort.”
“These are good times,” Bauman added. “If you can't make these improvements in the good times what happens in the bad times?”