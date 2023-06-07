Sandy Springs officials propose $141 million budget

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs residents will have their first chance to comment on a proposed city budget of more than $141 million this month, as officials continue to refine the expenses and revenues expected in 2024.
The proposed budget, which was released in draft form at a special meeting of the Sandy Springs City Council May 23, will have its first public hearing and workshop during the council’s regular meeting June 6 at 6 p.m.
In its current form, the 2024 General Fund budget shows officials anticipate spending $5 million – or 4 percent – more than in the current year. The general fund pays for day-to-day operations of the city, items like salaries and utilities. The budget also expects revenues to increase by $8.8 million.
“Sandy Springs has always prided ourselves on practicing very conservative budgeting and financial management, tools and processes,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “We very conservatively estimate our revenues and expenses every year because we don't want to have any unforeseen surprises at the end of the fiscal year that would result in us having to make major changes to our budget plan.”
In her presentation to the City Council, Freeman walked officials through a detailed look at the city’s many expenses, including capital projects, staff salaries, new equipment and facility upgrades.
Highlights of the proposed budget, she said, include 12 new full-time staff positions, technology and equipment upgrades for the Police Department and Fire Department, upgrades to city parks and the Performing Arts Center, and increased funding for local non-profit groups.
These projects and initiatives were based on a series of priorities relating to resident satisfaction and safety that the City Council adopted at its annual retreat in January.
As part of the 2024 budget, Sandy Springs will give all city employees a 6 percent cost of living raise and will absorb an expected 11 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
“We believe very strongly in being the highest paid in the region so that we can continue to attract and retain the highest quality talent to serve our community,” Freeman said.
This year’s budgeting process also included a list of recommended capital projects which were voted on by members of the City Council at their previous two budget workshops. That vote yielded six projects totaling $5.9 million, including $1.2 million for intersection improvement at Lake Forrest Drive and Allen Road, $1.5 million for improvements at the Morgan Falls Athletic Complex and $1.4 million for enhancements to the Abernathy Greenway.
Residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed budget at the meeting on June 6. A final public hearing will be held prior to the budget’s formal adoption June 20.