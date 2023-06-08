Sandy Springs names trail system "Springway"

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have approved “Springway” as the official name for the city’s trail system, which is currently under construction.
Presented by Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry at the City Council’s June 6 work session, Springway will unify each of the city’s trails with a unified blue and green theme, with trailhead monument signs and painted accents on the trail paths.
Perry said the name was chosen out of 91 options submitted by dozens of residents and was inspired by the “incredible recreation amenity” the city has.
“Augusta’s built a pedestrian bridge over the Savannah River called the ‘History Bridge,’ and they've done something very similar to this,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “It’s very cool.”
Perry said each of the city trail segments will have its own unique name.
“We'll come back to you at the appropriate time and name the individual trails segments, based on some of their geographic features and location and environmental concerns,” he said.
Sandy Springs adopted its Master Trail Plan in 2019 after months of work with the PATH Foundation and public input.
Officials said the first trail segment running from Morgan Falls Overlook Park to Roswell Road is under construction and will be completed in 2024.
For more information about Sandy Springs trails and the city’s Master Trail Plan, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov/trail-master-plan.
Developer approved
At the June 6 City Council meeting, officials also selected Regent Partners and Morris & Fellows as the preferred development partner for the second phase of the City Springs campus.
As part of their proposal to the city, Regent Partners and Morris & Fellows have proposed a “vibrant” mixed-use project that complements the existing campus, developed through the latest update of the City Springs Master Plan, which was approved in December.
Phase II of the project, if developed according to plan, would include a “healthy” mix of restaurants and retail, a boutique hotel, office, limited residential and inclusive greenspace
“We create projects that are contextual to the city and its citizenry,” representatives with Regent Partners and Morris & Fellows said in the proposal. “Extraordinary design elevates our projects above the norm and creates a strong sense of place that acts as a magnet for visitation and enjoyment.”
However, city officials said the proposal in no way represents a final development plan and all options will be presented to the public for input before the plan is finalized.
“We firmly believe in Regent Partners and Morris and Fellows’ ability to bring our shared vision for the City Springs community to life,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Sandy Springs, and we eagerly look forward to the next steps of the project, including receiving input from the community.”
After a discussion between members of the City Council, the proposal was unanimously approved.
City officials said construction on the second phase of City Springs will begin in late 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2026.