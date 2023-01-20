Sandy Springs marks MLK Day with art and film event

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — There are many ways to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Some complete service projects in his honor or attend events celebrating his legacy. Others use it as a day of prayer, contemplation or rest.
For the City of Sandy Springs, the holiday has become a day of learning, questions and fun for its most important resource, young residents.
The city held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Film Celebration at City Hall Jan. 16, offering a set of educational activities and showings of the 1998 movie “My Friend Martin” for 200 participants, young and old.
Sandy Springs Director of Signature Events Anna Nikolas said this is the first time in two years the city has been able to hold the event in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was overwhelmingly successful,” Nikolas said. “We just had so many people show up. They loved it, they were so grateful that we did it.”
Sandy Springs City Councilwoman Melody Kelley kicked off the event, speaking about growing up and graduating from Martin Luther King, Jr. High School in Detroit.
“But what was interesting is that I grew up as a young person, venerating Dr. Martin Luther King, but also, to some extent viewing him as a family member,” Kelley said. “Fully understanding that his legacy, his work, and his accomplishments did not exist in some exalted vacuum that I was excluded from.”
Kelley also read a quote from poet Maya Angelou, about the accessibility of King’s legacy and the dangers of making him a mythical figure.
“It is very dangerous to make a person larger than life,” Kelley said, quoting Angelou. “Because then young people are tempted to believe, well, if he was that great, he's inaccessible to me ... The truth is, Martin Luther King was a human being with a brilliant mind, a powerful heart, and a sense of humor. So, he was indeed accessible.”
Kelley ended her remarks issuing a “homework” challenge to remember what MLK Day stands for.
“I challenge you to access, apply, actualize and ultimately amplify the moral tradition that lies at the foundation of this day and the man that this day is for,” she said.
Throughout the four-hour event, participants completed a series of educational and collaborative projects, which Nikolas said are meant to inform, inspire and add to what people already know about King’s legacy.
“This creates an opportunity for children who are just starting to learn to ask questions,” she said.
But the collaborative aspects of the event were just as important as the educational aspects, she said, especially after so much time spent separated from each other during the pandemic.
“It's all designed to try to help the kids to reach out to their neighbor, to get to know the person who's next to them,” she said. “They've been isolated for a while. So now you have that component of trying to bring them back together and teach them how to engage with their neighbor.”
To pull off the event, Nikolas said the city relies on volunteers from local high schools, and it normally has a huge response from school groups that want to participate in the event.
“The kids love coming out,” she said. “They love interacting with the smaller kids … and they think they know everything there is to know. But they learn something when they're sitting trying to teach it to somebody else.”
With how popular the annual event has become, the city had to institute a reservation system and limit the event to 200 people. Reservations were quickly capped out, she said.
If it keeps growing, they’ll have to move out of the City Hall auditorium and into a larger space for future events.
“If we have the same turnout this year that we had the first year, then we may look at maybe moving it to the Byers [Theatre] lobby that is bigger, but we just didn't know what to expect,” she said.