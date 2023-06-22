Sandy Springs leaders approve 2024 budget

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After weeks of meetings and public hearings, Sandy Springs officials have approved a budget of more than $141 million, which will guide city projects and expenses in the coming year.
In addition, the budget outlines another $300 million in transportation and capital spending.
City leaders unanimously approved the 2024 budget without any further discussion at a June 20 City Council meeting, following a final public hearing that passed with no comments from the community.
“There have been no changes in the proposed budget since our last meeting on June 6,” City Manager Eden Freeman said.
The 2024 budget calls for an increase in spending of $5 million – or 4 percent – more in day-to-day operations. The general fund budget of $141 million pays for items like salaries and utilities. The budget also anticipates revenues to increase by $8.8 million.
Highlights of the 2024 budget include 12 new full-time staff positions, technology and equipment upgrades for the Police Department and Fire Department, upgrades to city parks and the Performing Arts Center, and increased funding for local non-profit groups.
These projects and initiatives were based on a series of priorities relating to resident satisfaction and safety that the City Council adopted at its annual retreat in January.
As part of the 2024 budget, Sandy Springs will give all city employees a 6 percent cost of living raise and will absorb an expected 11 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
“We believe very strongly in being the highest paid in the region so that we can continue to attract and retain the highest quality talent to serve our community,” Freeman said.
In addition to the city’s general operation fund, city leaders have approved $221.5 million in spending through the county transportation sales tax and $74 million in spending from the 2024 capital improvement budget.
Some of the big-ticket capital projects include $1.2 million for intersection improvement at Lake Forrest Drive and Allen Road, $1.5 million for improvements at the Morgan Falls Athletic Complex and $1.4 million for enhancements to the Abernathy Greenway.
Prior to the first public hearing, city leaders announced the 2024 budget will be based on a millage rate of 4.731 mills.