Sandy Springs launches Citizens Leadership Academy

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Citizens interested in government, civic responsibility and community leadership now have an exciting opportunity to learn from local leaders, thanks to the new Sandy Springs Citizens’ Leadership Academy.
Starting in October, the Sandy Springs Citizens’ Leadership Academy will offer four months of classes on a wide range of topics from city management and community development to public safety and emergency management.
Classes will be taught by city staff, Sandy Springs City Council members and Mayor Rusty Paul.
“At the completion of the program, participants will have developed a deep understanding of the structure, functions, and responsibilities of local government, providing the tools and knowledge needed to actively engage with their local government and take on leadership roles within their community,” officials said.
The initial academy, which is limited to 30 participants, will include nine sessions between Oct. 10, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2024. Officials said the class will cost $35, and applications will be accepted through Sept. 15.
For more information on how to apply, visit sandyspringsga.gov/sandy-springs-citizens-leadership-academy.