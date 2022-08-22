Sandy Springs joins cities in pact for sales tax funds

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council authorized the city to join a mutual defense agreement with neighboring cities against Futon County in negotiations over distribution of sales tax dollars.

At stake is millions of dollars in annual revenue cities have been receiving from the sales tax. Some cities have already stated that a reduction in their share of the revenue – about $252 million a year overall – could force them to raise property taxes.

Currently, 15 cities are negotiating with Fulton County how to divide revenue from the countywide local option sales tax. Thirteen cities are represented by a single law firm. Sandy Springs and Atlanta each have their own attorneys.

Negotiations over how sales tax revenue is divided occurs every 10 years following the census.

For its part, Fulton County is seeking to increase its share of the distribution by more than 600 percent. The county has received a 5 percent cut the past 10 years, and it is seeking to up its share to 35 percent.

The county is arguing that, despite the growth of cities and the services they provide, Fulton County must still provide an array of services, like public health, operation of the Sheriff’s Office, courts and behavioral and human services.

‘Make-believe formula’

Sandy Springs City Attorney Dan Lee said the main disagreement between the cities and the county is based on how to count population because headcount is a key factor in determining how the money is allocated. Paul said Fulton County wants to use an “aggregate” process in which every resident is counted twice, thus entitling the county to a larger share than before. All the cities are united against this approach.

“The county has this notion – and I don’t know what else to call it…it’s a make-believe formula – that the way you count the population is they’re calling it an aggregation, which we can find nowhere in the law,” Lee said.

Under the county’s formula, Lee said, instead of Sandy Springs representing 10 percent of the county population, it would represent 5 percent.

Lee said all 15 cities agree the law creating the local option sales tax, or LOST, was intended to defray property taxes on residents by providing another source of income for 14 enumerated services. Most of those services, like police and fire, Lee said, the county no longer provides, leaving the cities to fill the void.

The cities, Lee said, are considering seeking a declarative judgement from the courts on those two issues, if it becomes necessary. A ruling in favor of the cities’ position, he added, would eliminate Fulton County’s claim it is entitled to the larger share it is seeking.

Mayor Rusty Paul said that because of the wave of incorporations over the past two decades, Fulton County no longer has sole jurisdiction over the population and geography it once did. Today, he said, the county has sole claim to 2 square miles of land and some 880 people out of a population of one million.

Council sets tax rate

In other business at the meeting, the City Council approved establishing a property tax rate of 4.731 mills, the same as in prior years.

The mayor pointed out the rate is advertised as a tax increase because the value of property in the city has increased over the past year. He also pointed out that the floating exemption for homeowners passed in 2016 means that existing homeowners will see no more than a 3 percent increase in their tax bill, regardless of how much their same property may have increased in value.

The City Council also heard an item amending the code addressing short-term rental properties in the city. Short-term rentals are rentals taking place within less than a 31-day notice. Under the amended law, homeowners can rent their properties as short-term rentals 180 days of the year, so long as they are home. Previously, homeowners were allowed to have short-term tenants all year, but some community members voiced concerns about residential space being rented for parties.

Later in the meeting, the council awarded a contract to Art Sandy Springs to conduct interim arts programming at the Abernathy Arts Center. Sandy Springs acquired the center from Fulton County last September. The facility had been used for events like art classes and children’s camps before the COVID19 pandemic began. Art Sandy Springs is a local volunteer organization that has donated several sculptures to the city.

Council members also approved requests for consideration of the use of eminent domain to appropriate five properties needed to complete the Mount Vernon Corridor Improvements Project. The city attorney said the city hopes to reach an agreement with the property owners before pursuing the legal taking.

The corridor project runs from Vernon Trace to the Sandy Springs MARTA station with the aim of increasing motorist safety and traffic efficiency.

Director of Community Development Ginger Sottile discussed the potential of creating an apartment inspection unit by hiring two code enforcement officers to regularly inspect apartment buildings. The city has 96 apartment complexes and currently evaluates 11 to 12 a year, generally starting with the oldest apartments. The creation of these positions would allow the city to evaluate all 96 complexes each year, checking for things like rotted wood, lighting issues, damaged handrails, sanitation issues and pests.

Sottile said that annual inspection costs incurred by the complex owners could save money in the long term, as opposed to the costly repairs that come from letting maintenance issues worsen over time.