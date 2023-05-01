Sandy Springs hosts bilingual town hall for ‘Crossroads’ plan

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials hosted a diverse crowd at City Hall April 25 to hear plans for the future development of the “Crossroads” area on the city’s southern edge.

Crossroads generally lies along Roswell Road from I-285 south to The Prado shopping center near Lake Placid Drive.

For several hours, residents were able to study a series of maps and share their thoughts on how the area should be developed over the next 15 years.

To guide that development, city officials said they must update for the city’s Next 10 Year Comprehensive Plan, first adopted in 2017, looking at the land uses, housing options, transportation and recreation needs that are a priority for community residents.

“The goal for tonight was to get people to come out and give us their opinions,” Sandy Springs Planning and Zoning Manager Michele McIntosh-Ross said.

Currently, the Crossroads area has a unique mixture of residential and commercial, with a concentration of Hispanic residents living in the area, she said.

“There's a large Hispanic population there and it’s also the location of several nonprofits that serve that community,” McIntosh-Ross said.

To encourage individuals from the Hispanic community to engaged in the process of developing the Crossroads area, Sandy Springs leaders said they specifically made the town hall as accessible and inclusive as possible for Spanish speakers.

Among the gathered residents filtering through the map displays and planning staff April 24, were multiple bilingual volunteers from local nonprofits and Lake Forest Elementary School to translate and explain items to Spanish-speaking residents, when needed.

“They really came through and probably had a lot of fun,” McIntosh-Ross said.

Sandy Springs Communications Director Andrew Allison said that with the help of Xanthe Tilden, the city’s Spanish-speaking senior public relations specialist, they were also able to approach the event using a fully bilingual communications campaign, offering videos, social media posts, presentation documents and survey materials in English and Spanish.

“She helped translate those, making sure we're targeting everybody in the affected community,” Allison said.

That approach, he said, is part of an ongoing effort by the city to reach more residents about the proposals and other issues facing their community.

“Moving forward, we are trying to be very intentional about meeting people where they are,” he said. “If that means producing a video in Spanish or a survey in Spanish. Now, we have the resources to do that.”

And for their first time trying the bilingual town hall format, McIntosh-Ross said things went well.

“I'm happy with the turnout, this is a lot of people for planning [events],” she said.

One big misconception officials addressed at the meeting was the suggestion that homes and businesses in the Crossroads area were in immediate danger of being torn down. McIntosh-Ross and other staff were able to reassure residents that nothing they are planning is happening any time soon.

“Sometimes when we say ‘plan’, people think something’s happening right now, so it’s more of a vision,” she said. “It's a long-term vision. It's for your grandkids.”

Another bilingual town hall meeting on the Crossroads Small Area Plan will be held in late July, she said, and after that, results from both meetings will be presented to the Sandy Springs City Council. Eventually, recommendations based on community feedback and input from local leaders will be compiled in a comprehensive plan update.

If residents are interested in learning more about the Crossroads Small Area Plan and taking a survey about the area in English or Spanish, visit sandyspringsga.gov/crossroads-small-area-plan.