Sandy Springs honors Purple Heart veterans

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council recognized local veterans Aug. 1 in honor of Purple Heart Day, which celebrates U.S. armed forces members who are wounded or killed in combat.
During the council meeting, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul proclaimed Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day and honored five local men who served with the Marines and Army in Vietnam and Iraq.
Honorees included District 5 Councilman Tibby DeJulio, who served as a U.S. Army Infantryman during the Vietnam War.
“It's a real pleasure for us to be in Purple Heart city,” DeJulio said. “I think it's a real honor for the city and it's a real honor for all of our veterans here in the city.”
The Purple Heart was first awarded in 1932 and has since been awarded to over 2 million individuals. This is the seventh year that Sandy Springs has recognized Purple Heart Day.
“This is the least we can do, gentlemen. The absolute least we can do,” Paul said.