Sandy Springs Farmers Market offers fresh foods, artisan goods

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — People of all ages were on hand Sept. 3 perusing selections of fresh produce, prepared foods, specialty goods and live entertainment at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market.
The market runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon in front of City Hall, at 1 Galambos Way. This year's market opened in April and runs through Nov. 12.
Shortly after opening Sept. 3, around 50 people were already scouting the aisles.
“It’s usually busier in the morning than today,” said produce vendor Jim Pearson. “It’s fairly consistent. If there’s an event nearby it draws more people.”
First opened in 2010, the market has gained popularity over the past decade and has expanded its long list of products and vendors.
“It definitely has grown, and we see about at least 500 people a week,” said Market Manager Erin Cianciolo.
The market is made up of two wide walking aisles with tents on either side. The longer aisle is for produce, prepared foods, and drinks, while the shorter aisle is dedicated to artisan vendors.
There are around 30 food vendors, with a few focusing on fresh produce. One is Pearson, who works for Meadow Greens, which sells produce grown at Cornucopia farms near Avera, Georgia. Meadow Greens offers peppers, kale, arugula, cherry tomatoes and a variety of lettuces, including romaine, red leaf and green leaf.
Other food vendors offer bagels, cookies, artisan breads, granola, fresh teas, local honey, lemonade, cornbread and more.
The promise of fresh bread and produce is what brought one visitor from Vinings to the market. He said he normally attends the Marietta Square Farmers Market but decided to venture out to Sandy Springs for the first time. He said he was impressed with the vendors, accessibility and inclusion of live music.
“I Iike the vibe,” he said. “I’ll probably come more often.”
There are around 10 artisan vendors selling cutting boards, bandannas, bath products, soaps, stuffed animals and a variety of jewelry.
At the “Not Quite Quotes” tent, Elizabeth Auten sells her handmade goods including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, bottle openers, and tumblers. She started as a vendor earlier this year and said that the market is usually pretty busy.
“All the other vendors are super friendly,” Auten said. “When I started, they were showing me the ropes. It was the best experience you could hope to have as a first-time vendor.”
It is common for vendors to network and help each other at the market. Several of Auten’s customers are recommended by other vendors, and Auten tries to help out other vendors, too.
Meadow Greens even sells their produce to fellow vendors Go Juicy, which makes fresh juices, and Strive, a local vegan restaurant.
A full list of vendors can be found at https://citysprings.com/our-vendors.