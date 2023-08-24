Sandy Springs expands area for open alcohol containers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A policy allowing patrons to drink outdoors at City Springs events in Sandy Springs got an upgrade this week when officials voted to expand the city’s open container ordinance.
The move comes as Sandy Springs leaders prepare for construction on the next phase of the City Springs campus and plan for how the larger development will be used in the future.
“As the City Springs district evolves, we identified a need to expand the open container district boundary,” Assistant City Manager Kristin Byars Smith said at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting.
The city’s open container ordinance, initially approved in 2017, allowed alcohol consumption in a multi-block area largely within Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs Circle and Mt. Vernon Highway.
But Smith said the new boundary now includes city-owned parcels around the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park, Hilderbrand Drive and several properties south of Mt. Vernon Highway.
“We tried to think carefully about where events would be happening, where folks would be walking and that sort of thing,” she said.
The ordinance change will only apply to licensed sellers of alcohol within the City Springs footprint and will only take effect when city events are being held, and the right of way for roads has been closed.
“So, it's an official city event, the right of way has been closed, that's when this kicks in,” District 1 Councilman John Paulson said. “And if that's not the case, you can’t just go wander around on a Thursday night, crossing the street (with alcohol).”
The updated ordinance goes into effect immediately, just in time for late-summer, early-fall events.
“For instance, we have our upcoming Bluestone Art Music Festival that's Sept. 29th and 30th,” Smith said. “This will be in effect for that event.”
After a brief discussion, the ordinance was approved 6-0, with Mayor Rusty Paul absent.
Trail funding approved
Also at the meeting, the City Council accepted a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that will help fund the local sections of the PATH 400 trail.
In April 2022, Sandy Springs applied for more than $12 million in funding from HUD’s multi-billion dollar Economic Development initiative, which was needed to complete the 1.8-mile, multi-use trail from Buckhead into the Perimeter District.
But this year, the city learned it will receive a substantially smaller grant amount —a little more than 6 percent of what it had sought, Public Works Director Marty Martin said.
“This grant does not require a local match,” Martin said. “So, the $750,000 goes directly into the funds available to render the project.”
Despite that much smaller grant amount, Martin said they are confident they can fully fund the project through local sources and Atlanta Regional Commission funding.
“We think, possibly, one more phase after this year… to execute the project,” Martin said. “It depends a lot on the funding pace and the funding schedule within Atlanta Regional Commission as they try to satisfy all requests in a particular fiscal year.”
Atlanta officials are working on several pieces of the PATH 400 project now, and Sandy Springs officials expect to complete their 1.8-mile portion in sections as funding becomes available.
“The project marches forward toward us,” Martin said.
Meanwhile, Martin said city leaders should expect an updated, phased approach schedule in the coming year.
“I think it's a great project,” District 4 Councilwoman Jody Reichel said. “I love riding up (Ga. 400), seeing people on their bikes and walking on the paths.”