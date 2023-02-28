Sandy Springs Conservancy completes library garden update

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Library Reading Garden now looks better than ever, thanks to recent efforts by the Sandy Springs Conservancy.
Officials said on Feb. 17, the first phase of a project to “spruce up” the library’s reading garden off Mount Vernon Highway has been completed. As part of the project, workers removed ivy and tree debris from the garden, ground stumps, pruned bushes, spread new slate in the garden’s “labyrinth” and paths, and planted more than 200 daffodil bulbs.
This project was made possible by a $2,500 grant from the Sandy Springs Society and the Sandy Springs Conservancy’s Micro Project Program and was managed by the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the Fulton County Library System.
Officials said more work and plantings at the Sandy Springs Library Reading Garden are planned for the fall.
Officials with the Sandy Springs Conservancy said Micro Project grants are still available for small greenspace and park enhancement projects in the community.
For more information on the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the Micro Project grant, visit www.sandyspringsconservancy.org.