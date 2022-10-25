Sandy Springs City Council uses eminent domain to advance road projects

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Facing pushback from property owners, the Sandy Springs City Council approved the acquisition of five parcels of land through eminent domain Oct. 18.

The parcels are part of the Mount Vernon Highway corridor improvements project and Spalding Drive widening project.

Eminent domain, or condemnation, is the taking of a property for fair market value for redevelopment purposes, such as roads, sidewalks and parks. It can prevent projects from running behind schedule or the city from overpaying for property.

Late last year, the City of Roswell, which neighbors Sandy Springs, approved a resolution for the use of eminent domain for transportation and other city projects. The move was in response to an independent investigation into the circumstances that led to delays and multi-million-dollar cash settlements in the Oxbo Road realignment project.

Before leaving office, former Mayor Lori Henry said Roswell was “well-known” for avoiding the use of eminent domain. Roswell City Attorney David Davidson said the last time he could remember the city authorizing or considering the use of eminent domain was in 2008.

At the Oct. 18 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council voted five separate times to approve the use of eminent domain for property owned by the Autumn Chase Homeowners Association, 348 Mount Vernon Highway, 6272 Mount Vernon Oaks Drive, 1235 Spalding Drive and 1265 Spalding Drive.

Mount Vernon Highway project

The Mount Vernon Highway corridor improvements project was started last year to increase pedestrian and motorist safety and traffic efficiency along Mount Vernon Highway from Vernon Trace to the Sandy Springs MARTA station.

The project is part of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, program voters approved in 2016. It is in alignment with Sandy Springs’ adopted Bike/Pedestrian Plan, Comprehensive Plan and Last Mile initiatives. The project will also provide connectivity to the proposed multi-use paths on Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Path 400.

City Attorney Dan Lee said that since starting negotiations with the Autumn Chase neighborhood in May 2021, the city has been unable to reach an agreement for approximately 7,047 square feet for fee simple right-of-way. While the city places the appraised value of the property at $235,800, the homeowners association has sought $560,000.

Lee said the deadline has now passed to renegotiate, and eminent domain is needed so the city can gain the title of the property. If the homeowners association insists on a higher price, it can take the issue up in court, but by that point, the project would have moved forward. Members of the homeowners association are expected to vote on the matter at a later date.

“As we’ve mentioned to you many times, the timetable for you to use eminent domain is driven by the construction deadlines,” Lee said. “As you know, this property is closely tied to utility relocations that are quickly moving upon us.”

Earlier in the meeting, a resident of the Autumn Chase neighborhood took issue with the fact that they were unable to meet with city officials before Oct. 18. But, Lee said, that’s because their attorney had picked that date, not because that was when the City Council planned to vote on the issue.

In their proposal, the Autumn Chase Homeowners Association is asking the city to spend additional funds to hire a project manager and plant new trees on the property. Lee said some of that is not compensable, but that the city could try to recalculate some of its numbers and come back with a better offer.

“The property owners made a couple of great points in that buffers are a big deal in Sandy Springs and should be, and we’re diminishing the depth of this buffer and it is probably compensable for us to add to that buffer,” Lee said.

City Councilman Andy Bauman said he hopes the homeowners understand that eminent domain is “one of the most difficult things” elected officials are asked to do. However, Mayor Rusty Paul said he thinks they can achieve both ends.

“The timing is unfortunate,” Paul said. “For whatever reason it’s gotten to this point, but [I] encourage [staff] fully to work to bring us back something that we don’t have to decide on, because it’s been agreed to.”

Councilman John Paulson moved to approve the use of eminent domain for the property owned by the Autumn Chase Homeowners Association, which was seconded by Councilman Tibby DeJulio. It passed unanimously, with Councilwoman Melissa Mular abstaining from the vote, because she owns a home in the subdivision.

The City Council then unanimously approved the use of eminent domain at 348 Mount Vernon Highway, owned by the Link Counseling Center, and at 6272 Mount Vernon Oaks Drive, which is owned by two private individuals.

Lee said city staff had already changed the project design three times to accommodate the Link Counseling Center and offered $142,900 for the appraised value of the property and resulting damages, but that the property owner was still demanding $429,000. He said that with the new design, the project no longer touches the property.

As for the land at Mount Vernon Oaks Drive, Lee said the appraised value is $29,000, but the city offered to give the property owners an additional $10,000 to avoid litigation costs. Still, the property owners counteroffered $66,000, which Lee said the city could not justify.

Spalding Drive widening

In 2018, the Sandy Springs City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Gwinnett County to widen Spalding Drive from two lanes to four from Winters Chapel Road to Holcomb Bridge Road.

The Spalding Drive widening project is part of Gwinnett County’s 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program. At the Oct. 18 City Council meeting, Lee said the City of Sandy Springs was unable to negotiate a deal with the McCubbins family, which owns the property at 1235 Spalding Drive. Both parties have been working together along that stretch of road for several years now.

Lee said the issue is that the family’s driveway will make the project very steep where it intersects with the road. The city has appraised the property is $49,000, but the family is asking for $100,000. Additionally, the family wants the city to redesign the project so that it goes around the driveway.

“The city’s proposal is after several design changes and offers to correct the driveway,” Lee said. “This offer includes a design of the intersection with the driveway and the right-of-way that includes about a $30,000 construction cost to keep the elevations of the driveway where they are in connection to the elevation of the roadway.”

Lastly, the City Council approved the use of eminent domain at 1265 Spalding Drive, the last piece of property for the project. What’s different from the others, Lee said, is that it is owned by six entities, including the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue, which cannot agree on how to divide the money. The appraised value of the property is $52,100.

“So, believe it or not, if there was ever a property that needed eminent domain, it is this property,” Lee said. “With your authorization, we’ll file the condemnation, and the money will be paid into court and then there’ll be a fight over ... it.”