Sandy Springs church plans recycling event

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Christian Church on Johnson Ferry Road will host a free document shredding and electronics recycling event for the community Saturday, April 22.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., residents can bring up to four boxes of documents to the church for secure shredding and recycling. During the event, electronics like computers, printers and other household electronics will also be accepted for recycling. Monitors and TVs will be accepted for an additional fee.
This event will be hosted by Sandy Springs Church, in partnership with the National Association of Professional Organizers, EcoShredding and Data Delete Recycle in honor of Earth Day 2023.
Those interested in participating are asked to ensure that all documents intended for shredding are free of paper clips, staples and binding materials.
Sandy Springs Christian Church is at 301 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs. For more information, visit sandyspringscc.org.