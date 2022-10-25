Sandy Springs celebrates newly rebuilt fire station

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs held a ribbon cutting for its busiest and newly rebuilt fire station Oct. 20, which features state-of-the-art equipment for firefighters to remove toxins after returning from fighting a fire.

Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. The two-story Fire Station 2 is approximately 21,144 square feet and replaces the prior station built in 1969.

Fire Station 2 also has a three-bay apparatus storage room with adjacent support areas, decontamination shower, equipment storage, gear wash, kitchen, conference room, offices, sleeping quarters, restrooms, fitness room and training areas. The community was invited to tour the station at 135 Johnson Ferry Road during an open house Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 4 p.m.

While the city faced supply chain issues related, Mayor Rusty Paul said the station shows the commitment Sandy Springs has to public safety, calling it a “long-time dream.” His office at City Hall is about 300 yards away from Fire Station 2, so Paul said he gets to see all the activity coming from station all day long.

“People have been fighting fires and doing rescue here on this site for over 60 years, and we want to continue to provide not only the kind of service we’ve been giving here, but even better service,” Paul said. “This is a not only a symbolic, but a concrete, literally, example of our commitment to public safety.”

When the city began planning for the station, it gathered input from firefighters and other personnel, other fire departments around the state, and community members and stakeholders to find out their expectations. Now, Paul said, Fire Station 2 is prepared to make a difference, starting with the fact that it is equipped to get the fire trucks on the road faster than ever before – within one minute after a call comes in.

“So, there are clocks on the wall, there are verbal prompts to let firefighters know here’s where you are in the process of getting this truck out on time,” Paul said. “Secondly, there’s a system that is giving the firefighters and healthcare personnel information about the call they’re going to … as they’re putting on their gear so that when they arrive, they don’t have to ask as many questions. They’re ready to go to work.”

Fire Chief Keith Sanders said there will be nine firefighters on each shift, including a battalion unit, four fighters on ladder and four more on the fire engine. He said Fire Station 2 responds to thousands of calls every year, many of them “challenging extrication calls” along I-285 and Ga. 400.

“Many features that we’ve put in here have really been a great shot of moral in the arms of personnel,” Sanders said.

To commemorate the moment, there were several bricks from the original building outside for visitors to take home. City Manager Eden Freeman said the ribbon cutting marks an “auspicious occasion in the history of fire service” in Sandy Springs.

“This station … is modern, innovative, and the best that we can provide for our fire service personnel,” Freeman said. “Sandy Springs is very proud of our history and our heritage, especially as it relates to public safety. We take that as our number one responsibility.”

Fire chiefs from Johns Creek, Union City, Roswell, Forsyth County and Georgia Fire Academy attended the ribbon cutting.

The Roswell Fire Department is currently transitioning from a part-time to full-time fire department. Roswell voters are also being asked whether to approve $52 million bond for a new police and fire headquarters and new fire stations in the Nov. 8 special election.