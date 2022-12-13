Sandy Springs approves floating holiday for Juneteenth, Veterans Day

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Thanks to a recent decision by Sandy Springs officials, city employees will have an extra paid day off each year to celebrate Juneteenth, Veterans Day or any other occasion they choose.

The decision to introduce a new “floating holiday” was made at a Sandy Springs City Council Meeting Dec. 6, following several weeks of discussion on whether Juneteenth, a federally recognized holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, should be included in the city’s list of paid holidays for 2023.

Councilmembers were scheduled to approve the 2023 city holiday schedule in November, but after hearing from nearly a dozen residents on why Juneteenth should be officially recognized as a city holiday, the measure was postponed for further research and discussion.

Sandy Springs Human Resources Director Jennifer Emory said Dec. 6 the city’s options were to either add a floating holiday for Juneteenth and Veterans Day, or just keep the holiday schedule as it was in 2022.

But in either scenario, Emory said the city would take steps to create an annual city-sponsored Juneteenth event, with support from community partners.

Following Emory’s presentation, City Councilman John Paulson said he thinks the floating holiday was the best fit for the needs of Sandy Springs.

Paulson said by not fully shutting down the city for Juneteenth, they open the door to having a city-sponsored event that can be attended by residents and city employees alike.

“I think this is a good solution,” he said. “If we make this a floating holiday, then everybody gets the potential to use that holiday throughout the year, for whatever event they think is important to them, whether it’s Juneteenth or it could be a variety of other days.”

Not all councilmembers agreed with Paulson’s analysis of the proposal and the options available to the city.

“In my view, the city of Sandy Springs should be closed on June 19,” City Councilwoman Melody Kelley said. “If you can’t go to the post office for mail, the DMV for your tags, the bank for your money, why should you be able to come to Sandy Springs to renew your business license.”

Kelley shared an extensive presentation on the differences between Sandy Springs’ holiday schedule and surrounding jurisdiction’s holiday calendars, and why she believes Juneteenth is an integral part of the city’s history.

Kelley said 73 percent and 87 percent of similar-sized Georgia cities have adopted Juneteenth and Veterans Day as holidays. And of those cities, most do not recognize Columbus Day and President’s Day, two holidays which Sandy Springs does recognize.

Beyond that, she said 80 percent of governments in surrounding communities, including Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Cobb counties, Peachtree Corners, Atlanta, Brookhaven and Dunwoody have all adopted Juneteenth.

“One of my favorite things about working in the government of Sandy Springs, is that we try our absolute best to distribute our finite amount of resources on a rational and objective basis,” Kelley said. “When I look at this list … I see $2.1 million here to be distributed, and I have to ask, ‘Is it being put to its best and highest use.’”

Kelley added that with some historical research, she was able to determine that 34 enslaved people lived in Sandy Springs in 1859, just a few years before the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863.

“So, if we’re going to keep Juneteenth off of the scheduled holiday list, then the question becomes ‘Why, why we are keeping it off,’” she said. “It’s Sandy Springs history as well.”

But at the end of her presentation Kelley said she would be willing to compromise and support the floating holiday route if that was the general consensus of the council, and Paulson’s motion to approve the holiday schedule was unanimously passed.

With council approval, city employees will receive an extra vacation day on Jan. 1 of each year, which must be used by the end of December, Emory said.