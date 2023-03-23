Sandy Springs announces 2023 concert performers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Throughout the coming spring and summer, visitors and residents of Sandy Springs will be treated to a lineup of musical acts in the great outdoors at City Springs and Heritage Park.
Starting April 28, Sandy Springs will relaunch the Friday City Green Live concert series with a performance by the alternative rock group, Better Than Ezra on the City Springs main green downtown. City Green Live performances will continue on Friday nights each month through October.
The City Green Live concert series will include the following performances:
- April 28 — Better Than Ezra
- May 26 — Black Jacket Symphony Presents Fleetwood Mac Rumours
- June 16 — Anderson East
- July 28 — A1A (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett)
- August 18 — Grand Funk Railroad
- October 13 — Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton
On May 7, the city will also kick off the “beloved,” annual Sunday evening event at Heritage Park, Concerts by the Springs, hosted in partnership with the Sandy Springs Arts Foundation. This concert series will begin with a performance by the party band, The Geek Squad, and will continue with other Sunday night acts until September.
Concerts by the Springs acts will include the following performances:
- May 7 — The Geek Squad
- June 4 — Carpool (Tribute to The Cars)
- July 16 — Chuck Martin and the Lineup
- August 6 — Guardians of the Jukebox
- September 10 — Still Swinging
Like past years, lawn seating for all of these events is totally free, but reserved table seating will be available for purchase for both event series. Food and drinks for the event will be available for pre-order from the CityBar restaurant at Sandy Springs City Hall.
For more information about purchasing tickets and refreshments, call the City Springs box office at 770-206-2022. For more information about the Concerts by the Springs and City Green Live concert series, visit https://citysprings.com.