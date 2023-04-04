Sandy Springs allots $160,000 to arts, recreation nonprofits

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have approved grants worth $160,000 for several nonprofit arts and recreation programs targeting underserved and low-income residents.
At its March 7 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved grant funding requests from six organizations that provide summer education, athletics and camp programs in the community.
Grants approved included $25,000 allotments each for new programs at Horizons Atlanta, Catalyst Sports, Sandy Springs Youth Sports, Los Niños Primero and The Healthy Youth USA Foundation.
Awards also included three $15,000 allotments for Horizons Atlanta, Northside Youth Organization and The Healthy Youth USA Foundation to partially fund programs that began in 2022.
Sandy Springs initially budgeted $75,000 for the Nonprofit Arts and Recreation Grant program in 2023 but later increased that amount to $160,000 after receiving multiple eligible grant requests.