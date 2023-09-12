Sandy Springs advances Old Riverside Park project

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Construction for a 23-acre park on the banks of the Chattahoochee River will soon be underway, thanks to a recent approval from the Sandy Springs City Council.
At a Sept. 5 City Council meeting, officials approved a contract with Lose Design to design and manage construction of the park that will be located off Old Riverside Drive in west Sandy Springs.
Speaking to officials at the meeting, Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry said the large river-side park will include multiple nature trails, river observation locations, play experiences and green infrastructure elements while retaining a passive and natural atmosphere.
Officials said the future park is a result of years of hard work by community leaders and stakeholders that involved multiple rounds of public hearings and the implementation of a new park master plan.
Documents show the park will be centered around a large natural meadow and acres of Chattahoochee River shoreline, with multiple integrated passive-use amenities.
“I want to say I'm really excited to get this going. This has been around since I first arrived on city council in 2014,” Councilman Andy Bauman said. “But it's an important park and I'm really excited for the very passive nature of the park and beautiful setting.”
The park project will cost about $5 million to complete, including $500,000 budgeted for Lose Design’s work.
“Funding in the amount of $4 million is currently available in the city's capital fund account for this project,” Perry said. “As the design process will take eight to nine months to complete, there'll be sufficient time to evaluate options to fully fund the project or to phase the project over more than one funding cycle.”
After a short discussion, the contract was unanimously approved.