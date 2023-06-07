Sandy Springs advances $50 million court, police facilities expansion

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority has approved final cost estimates and updated plans for a $50.3 million expansion of the city’s police headquarters and Municipal Court complex.
Approval for the project, which is expected to break ground in July, came at a special-called meeting held at City Hall May 30.
“The City’s top priority is to provide exceptional customer service to all residents and visitors while ensuring the safety of the community,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in an email to Appen Media. “Our new police headquarters and municipal court complex will create a more efficient and seamless experience for all visitors, as well as provide police and court staff with the resources needed to carry out their work.”
Updated plans show the project will add more than 20,000 square feet to the existing property at 620 Morgan Falls Road. Officials said the expansion will add new space for the city’s Municipal Courthouse and room for future growth for Public Safety services.
Plans also call for the city to construct a new fleet maintenance building off Roswell Road.
Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said they hope to build a facility that is more accessible and convenient to residents.
“We want it open 24/7 because right now the Police Department technically is only open to the public from 8 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon,” DeSimone said. “Without any other way to get in touch with the Police Department than to call 911.”
Charlie Whiting, director of commercial preconstruction at Reeves and Young, who presented the project at the meeting, said that since the authority’s February meeting, they have been able to make substantial cuts to proposed costs, generating about $1.6 million in savings.
Whiting said an updated budget estimate for the project shows the Public Safety and Court building will cost about $36.6 million to complete, and the fleet maintenance building is expected to cost $3.6 million.
In total, the project is expected to cost $50,398,437. To date, the city has spent about $13 million to secure land, design and other services for the project.
Sandy Springs Director of Facilities Dave Wells said they expect to break ground in mid-July, with substantial completion coming in December 2024.
The item was unanimously approved with no further discussion.
Sandy Springs Police Department officials did not immediately respond to Appen Media’s requests for further comments on the project.