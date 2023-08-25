Sandy Springs adopts steady tax rate with zero public comments

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs city leaders approved a steady millage rate for 2023, but some residents may see increased property taxes as home values continue to rise.
Following initial public hearings in August, elected officials approved a property tax rate of 4.731 mills Aug. 22 at a meeting. No public comments were shared during any of the hearings.
Sandy Springs’ millage rate is capped by the city charter at 4.731 mills. With property values generally increasing each year, the city could roll back the tax rate to generate the same revenues as the prior year, or it can maintain the same millage rate, which generally brings in more money because property values have risen.
At the Aug. 15 public hearing, City Manager Eden Freeman said staff considered a revenue-neutral rate of 4.3808 mills.
But, the city would miss out on more than $3.5 million in revenues with the rollback rate, so it was not recommended, Freeman said.
Although many residents will pay more in taxes this year, officials stressed the city’s homestead exemption will ensure the increase is not too sizeable.
Homes with a fair market value of $500,000 and a homestead exemption should expect to pay about $65 more in city property taxes in 2023. For non-homestead properties, the increase will be about $70.
“Regardless of what happened to somebody's property value, if it went up a lot, the most their Sandy Springs tax could go up is 3 percent,” City Councilman Andy Bauman said.
While residents have received their 2023 property tax assessment notices, the Fulton County Tax Commissioner's office has yet to finalize the tax digest.
Once those numbers are finalized, Sandy Springs residents should expect to see their property tax bill in the mail, officials said.