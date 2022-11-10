Residents ask Sandy Springs Council to ban city bow hunting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Speaking before the Sandy Springs City Council on Nov. 1, a handful of residents shared fears that someone may be injured or killed if the city does not take action on bow hunting in the city.
Residents said that each year, hunters come to wooded suburbs like Sandy Springs to hunt deer in areas with relaxed or no regulations on bowhunting, often shooting deer on private property in residential areas without permission or oversight.
This practice, whether on private land or not, puts lives at risk, residents said, and should be stopped as soon as possible.
“I am not against hunting. I am against hunting in residential neighborhoods,” said Sandy Springs resident Amanda Collins. “We are in Sandy Springs. We are not in rural Alabama. We are not in rural Georgia. This is not the place for high-powered lethal weapons to be used.”
Collins, who lives off Powers Ferry Road, said her daughter loves to play outside on their property, but the hunting in her area has made that dangerous and scary.
“Do I have to put her in an orange vest during hunting season?” she asked. “Like bullets, arrows do not have boundaries, and they do not know property lines.”
Other residents said they have found evidence that someone is baiting deer to certain private properties with piles of corn, to hunt without permission from homeowners.
“I strongly suspect someone was luring deer to my property in order to hunt them with a bow,” Cynthia George, another Powers Ferry Road resident said. “This means that someone trespassed on my property without my permission and was bow hunting on my property without my permission.”
Speaking to his peers and the room at large before the public comment session started, District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman said the problems with bow hunters has become an “annual occurrence” in the city and asked what could be done to stop it.
“Do we do everything that we can within state law to eliminate or reduce this?” he asked.
However, according to Sandy Springs City Attorney Dan Lee, there isn’t much that the city can do to stop the practice.
Lee said discharging a firearm, for any purpose, is illegal in Sandy Springs, but there is no such rule about bows and other armaments. That, combined with the ordinance allowing property owners and local governments to prohibit hunting on private and public property, is the extent of their powers, he said.
In fact, he said that the city is actually “preempted” from limiting hunting by state law.
“There is not a prohibition against discharging a bow and arrow in Sandy Springs,” Lee said. “The city, as a governing body, is prohibited from limiting hunting.”
Speaking to the citizens that voiced their opposition to hunting at the meeting, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul gave his thanks and said the Council would examine the issue further to see what could be done.
“We'll have a look see what we can do and meet with the city attorney to see what our options are,” Paul said. “But thank you for bringing this to our attention.”
The Council took no action on the issue at its Nov. 1 meeting.
Public Safety Grant
Councilmembers unanimously approved a $1.5 million grant application from the state, to combat violent crime in the community.
Sandy Springs Police Captain Andrew Spears told councilmembers the Community Violence Reduction Grant Program from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, seeks to address a rise in violent crime the community has experienced over the last two years.
Officials said between January 2020 and January 2022, Sandy Springs has seen a rise in homicides, home invasions, aggravated assaults and rapes. If awarded, the grant money would combat those crimes.
“We want to boost our support structure for our Detective Division,” Spears said. “We focus on digital forensics, which we have found has been just a benefit and has really been the driving force that has helped us solve these violent crimes.”
Sandy Springs would be eligible for $1.5 million, he said, which would be used to hire new officers and upgrade the department’s technology.
In addition to those initiatives, Spears said they would also add to the more than 100 license plate reader cameras in the city, which regularly help Sandy Springs detectives and detectives in other areas solve crimes.
No matching funding will be required for the grant, Spears said, but the city will need to provide a plan for how they are going to keep the program going beyond 2026, when the grant expires.
The application was unanimously approved.