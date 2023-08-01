Police issue warning over Sandy Springs vehicle burglaries

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — If you aren’t in the nightly habit of emptying and securing your cars before heading off to bed, now’s the time to start, Sandy Springs authorities said — as police investigate an increasing number of vehicle thefts and burglaries.
Between July 1 and July 20, the Sandy Springs Police Department investigated more than 38 vehicle burglary cases and seven vehicle theft cases, involving dozens of vehicles parked at homes and businesses throughout Sandy Springs.
Police records indicate that most incidents involved “unsecure” or unlocked vehicles, which were likely targeted due to their accessibility, and only a small percentage of vehicles that were entered by force.
Incident locations during this spree included residential areas near major roadways, like Roberts Drive, Roswell Road, Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, records said.
However, police are struggling to catch a break in these cases and have not yet identified a good way of catching those responsible.
“We are increasing patrols and trying to catch a break on them. Unfortunately, they can see us coming before we can see them,” Police Spokesman Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said.
Because Sandy Springs is a “target rich environment” for thieves and other criminals, McGinnis said they aren’t even sure whether these incidents are connected or unconnected.
So to catch a break in these cases, authorities need help from local residents, McGinnis said. Often surveillance footage from doorbell cameras and security lights, or just warry witnesses, can help them identify possible suspects or even stop them in the act.
“Victims and witnesses can see something in the act, call 911, and give us the break we need to catch the offenders committing the crimes,” he said. “If we can get a lead on a suspect through a witness or the sharing of a ring camera, we can use Flock to try and track the offender and develop more leads and hopefully an identification.”
But because these are largely crimes of opportunity, residents need to be more mindful of what they are leaving out and unlocked, he said.
“Be mindful what you leave out in plain sight in your cars. Make sure all car doors are locked,” McGinnis said. “If you see someone suspicious in your neighborhood, call 911 and let us come investigate who they are.”
If your vehicle is burglarized, authorities said there are several steps you should take to make sure your case can be investigated fully.
In a post to the Sandy Springs Facebook page, officials said that after calling 911, victims should take photos of the scene and document exactly what was taken from the vehicle. However, victims should avoid touching cars door handles and inside surfaces, because there still may be evidence that police can find and learn from.