North River Shopping Center passes hurdle for redevelopment

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The North River Shopping Center on Roswell Road has long been considered a vital piece of Sandy Springs’ future if redeveloped correctly.

You might know it as the former home of the Stars and Strikes bowling alley or the current site of Dollar General and the ever-delicious Samad Grill, but city leaders hope to convert the property into a walkable, multi-use development helping revitalize north part of the city.

The Sandy Springs City Council took steps April 18 to make that hope a reality, unanimously approving a proposal that could transform the 13-acre North River Shopping Center, into a development with apartments, townhomes, 52,000 square feet of retail space and a trail connection to the Chattahoochee River.

Presented by Sandy Springs Planning and Zoning Manager Michele McIntosh-Ross, the development plans were announced as part of a rezoning request for the property made by Atlanta-based real estate firm Stream Reality.

The owner purchased the property in 2015 with intention of building a Lidl grocery store on the site, but those plans failed to pass the zoning process, said attorney Jessica Hill, who represented Stream Reality at the meeting.

“So, the property has remained a commercial use since that time,” Hill said. “It's had about 40 to 50 percent occupancy over Stream’s ownership of it, and it obviously has struggled from a commercial perspective.”

McIntosh-Ross said after a review by city staff and approval by the Sandy Springs Planning Commission, they concluded Stream Reality’s plan fits perfectly into the city’s North End Redevelopment Concept Plan, which was written in 2020 to help guide development in the city’s north side over the coming decade.

“It would serve to increase the city's housing stock and potential for more home ownership in the area,” she said. “The development can also be a catalyst to activating the area in the north end of the city going towards the Chattahoochee River.”

As part of the proposal, the rezoning would be bound by several conditions, which would require the applicant to work with the city to develop a trail and roadwork plan for the project, as well as a requirement to work with the Atlanta Regional Commission on the project.

District 2 Councilwoman Melody Kelley said the project is exactly what the local leaders envisioned when they first contemplated how north Sandy Springs could be revitalized.

“It's almost like a next step of a process … aimed at stimulating economic investment in this particular part of the city,” Kelley said. “I want this project to work. We definitely need the investment.”

The rezoning was approved unanimously by the City Council after a short discussion.

Streambank stabilization

Councilmembers also approved a $242,000 contract with Vertical Earth, kicking off a project to stabilize a streambank along Long Island Creek in south Sandy Springs.

Officials said erosion along the streambank has started to threaten a section of Long Island Drive south of I-285 and will require 150 feet of streambank to be re-graded to prevent further roadway damage.

Vertical Earth will also install 370 feet of new curb, gutter and guardrail along Long Island Drive.

Public Works Director Marty Martin said Long Island Drive will not be closed for the project, but partial lane closures may be needed as the project progresses. Work is expected to begin early this summer, officials said.

The project contract was unanimously approved.