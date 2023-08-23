North Georgia teams join Braves Country association

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves honored leaders from Sandy Springs and other North Georgia cities July 31 as part of an announcement for a new Georgia youth sports league — the Braves Country Baseball and Softball Association.
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and representatives from other local sports programs were called onto the field at Truist Park ahead of the Braves game to announce the new organization which will provide league and all-star tournament play for kids 5 to 12 years old.
Through the program, which launches in March, players will have the chance to represent their communities in district, regional and state tournaments, as well as the “Braves Country Championship” held at the end of June.
“We are launching Braves Country Baseball and Softball to help create access to high-quality baseball and softball play at the local level,” said Greg McMichael, Atlanta Braves Senior Director of Alumni Relations and Growing the Game. “With current partners across Georgia and Alabama, the Braves aim to launch this new program with youth baseball associations in every state across Braves Country.”
Sandy Springs Youth Sports is one of 16 leagues in Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee and DeKalb counties that helped found the new Braves Country Baseball and Softball Association.
League officials said that number will likely grow quickly and widely.
“Over the next few months, I fully expect almost every local Youth Sports program around Atlanta will eventually join the Braves Country Baseball and Softball Association,” Colan Wheat, president of Sandy Springs Youth Sports said. “Youth sports should be accessible to all kids, and in Braves Country, we’re going to make that happen.”
Other teams represented in the new association include the Alpharetta Youth Baseball Association and Hopewell Youth Association in Fulton County, East Side Baseball Association in Cobb County, the North Gwinnett Baseball and Softball Association in Gwinnett County and the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association which represents 92 parks across the state.
Visit www.Braves.com/BCBS for more information about the association.