Nonprofit plans program on navigating dementia

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Atlanta chapter of Adult Children of Aging Parents will host a free program on communicating with loved ones who have dementia Sept. 13 at the Town Square Sandy Springs Adult Day and Alzheimer’s Resource Center.
The educational event “Communicating with Individuals Living the Dementia Experience” will feature three techniques on navigating the subject, as well as discussions on relationship building and overcoming obstacles.
Dementia Team Lead Staci Hannah of the Georgia Department of Human Services will present the program. Hannah specializes in supporting those living with dementia and their caregivers. She also owns Graceful Journey, a coaching business on navigating terminal illness.
Registration opens at 5 p.m., and refreshments will be provided. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. in Suite 130 in Building 1 at 8601 Dunwoody Place in Sandy Springs.
More information on ACAP Atlanta programs is available at acapcommunity.org/upcoming-events.