Leadership Perimeter schedules Better Sandy Springs Impact Day

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Leadership Perimeter will host its 21st annual Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs Community Impact Day from 9 a.m.-noon April 22.
The free event focuses on providing community service to enhance the city’s public sites and projects, such as nonprofit community gardens, public school playgrounds, parks and trails.
Remaining volunteer sites as of press time include the Abernathy Arts Center, Island Ford, Keep North Fulton Beautiful, Lost Corner Preserve, North Greenway Park, North Springs High School, Ridgeview Middle School, Ridgeview Park, Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, Sandy Springs Tennis Center, Solidarity Pantry and South Greenway Park.
Leadership Perimeter, a nonprofit that provides leadership development and civic engagement in Metro Atlanta, founded the annual service day in 2003. It is held the Saturday closest to Earth Day.
Volunteers can sign up for a site of their choice at vbss2023.eventbrite.com.
— Shelby Israel