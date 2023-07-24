Juvenile armed robberies absent from Sandy Springs crime dashboard

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police have arrested two juvenile suspects after a series of armed robberies in the city.

Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone announced his officers arrested two female juveniles Sunday, July 16, in connection with a spree of pedestrian robberies the week before. Officers are searching for a male juvenile suspect in connection the cases, he said.

All three suspects were connected to five armed robbery cases in the city, Sgt. Matthew McGinnis of the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

However, the case numbers associated with the incidents do not appear in the police department’s Police2Citizen incident search page, so no information was available on when or where the robberies occurred.

McGinnis said Friday, July 21, he did not know why these cases were not found in the system.

Police investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether the suspects are responsible for robberies in other jurisdictions.

The two arrested suspects are being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center without bond on multiple armed robbery charges. McGinnis said additional charges are pending.

Police declined Appen Media’s requests for more information on the arrests, instead issuing a brief Facebook statement and directing the media to the department’s open records office.

Open records requests for documents related to the cases have not yet been answered.