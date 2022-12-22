How the CAC helps those in need in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — If there were ever a “Jack-of-all trades” charity in Metro Atlanta, it would almost certainly be the Community Assistance Center off Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
But far from being “a master of none,” the Community Assistance Center has spent the last three decades building a dedicated network of community resources and partnerships to help people during their darkest days, no matter what they might need.
It all started in 1987 when five church congregations came together to form a simple food pantry for community members who were having a hard time making ends meet. Just a small group of neighbors helping neighbors, the charity’s Communications Manager Laura Deupree said.
“These neighbors were just not able to put food on the table,” Deupree said. “So, these five congregations came together, took over the Boy Scout shack at Mount Vernon Presbyterian, and turned it into a food pantry.”
Since then, the organization’s services and reach has grown dramatically, helping thousands of families with food, clothing, financial assistance and education each year. But what hasn’t changed, is the community-led mission that first launched the group.
While the organization only has 18 staff members, Deupree said they see 250 to 450 volunteers each month to help run a number of food pantries in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, the Community Assistance Center thrift store and offices for financial assistance, adult education and career center.
“That spirit has completely stayed at the core of what CAC is,” she said. “It's going from an all-volunteer organization to what we like to call a volunteer-led organization.”
No big crisis spurred the creation of the Community Assistance Center, but throughout the years the charity has faced every sort of challenge imaginable, from recessions and the housing crisis of 2008 to the COVID-19 pandemic. In each time of crisis, the community stepped forward to make ensure the nonprofit could fulfill it’s mission in the community.
Right now, Deupree said the North Fulton community is facing an “insidious” threat from across-the-board increases in the prices of rent, gas, food, which is pushing people to a breaking point.
Rent increases have had the greatest impact, she said, because many of their most vulnerable clients are already living on the edge of what they can afford. Any shift in that balance can be devastating.
“It's never one thing that goes wrong that completely derails your life,” she said. “It is often a series of things that just keep piling up until you can't sustain it financially anymore.”
To combat that threat and put clients back on their feet and in a better position from when they started, Deupree said they were able to launch a Career Center last year.
At the CAC Career Center, clients and anyone in the community who needs help, can find higher paying job opportunities, learn new marketable skills, and get resume and interview help. In the short time the career center has been open, the organization has assisted more than 150 people either find a new job, or progress in their career.
“About 80 percent of the clients at the Career Center already have a full-time job,” she said. “This year just has been really tough on people who normally do not need help.”
One example of the charity’s mission of allowing neighbors to help neighbors is its annual holiday program, which pairs donors with children and families in need to provide personalized Christmas presents.
Like nearly everywhere else, Deupree said they’ve seen a spike in the number of families that need help during the holidays. Out of 1,600 kids registered to receive presents, they’ve been able to pair up about 1,450.
“The need is just up, especially for things that are considered luxuries like holiday gifts, which is a little heartbreaking to think about,” she said.
If you want to help with the Community Assistance Center’s Holiday Adopt-a-Family program, email adoptafamily@ourcac.org.
But beyond the holidays, Deupree said they need help and donations year-round, especially during the summer and other major holidays when people go on vacation and things get lean.
“Economic crisis doesn't wait for the holidays,” she said.
For details on how donate and learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Community Assistance Center, visit www.ourcac.org.