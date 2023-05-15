Garden club donates to Sandy Springs reading garden

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Garden Club members recently donated funding to help establish a children’s reading garden at the Sandy Springs Library.
In collaboration with W Design Landscape Inc. and the Sandy Springs Conservancy, garden club members placed seven boulders on the library’s grounds off Mount Vernon Highway May 10, providing new places for children to read outdoors.
“The Garden Club is delighted to have completed this project for the Library in partnership with the Sandy Springs Conservancy,” officials said.
The Sandy Springs Library is at 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE in Sandy Springs.
— Alexander Popp