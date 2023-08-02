Fencing, safety concerns nearly derail police maintenance building project

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Plans to erect a new Sandy Springs Fleet Maintenance Facility were nearly derailed Tuesday, July 18, after multiple residents voiced concerns about the city erecting visible razor wire fencing on Roswell Road.
The fleet maintenance facility, which was approved earlier this year as part of the city’s $50 million police headquarters expansion, will be located on a small multi-acre site at 8475 Roswell Road in north Sandy Springs and will provide everyday maintenance, upgrades and fueling for city vehicles.
At the recommendation of staff and the city’ security consultant, Larry Latimer of Low Voltage and Security Engineering, the facility plan included a security fence, partially topped with razor or “concertina” wire, which would surround the facility and protect police vehicles in its lot.
During the City Council’s July 18 meeting, 10 residents spoke against the use of razor wire, saying the presence of visible razor wire would hurt the image of northern Sandy Springs, which has long been an area targeted for improvements and development.
They also raised concerns that the public did not have enough time to comment on the plans.
“To say the least, we were surprised to see this proposal got so far into the process before we even knew it existed,” David Couchman, a resident of the Huntcliff neighborhood said. “It was almost by accident that we came across it this past week. After seeing the signs put up just a matter of a few weeks ago.”
Couchman and multiple other Huntcliff residents pleaded with city leaders during the meeting’s public comment portion, asking to take the item off the meeting’s consent agenda, which is normally approved without discussion, and give the item more consideration.
“The unfortunate byproduct of the use of concertina wire is that it does not evoke quality of life or a sense of community,” Ronda Smith, president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods said. “Take and make the challenge to do better, the north end and its citizens deserve the effort.”
After a short discussion, the proposal was removed from the consent agenda and was presented after the city’s new business items.
During his presentation, Sandy Springs Director of Facilities David Wells said the Roswell Road facility will service about 15 to 40 vehicles per day, mostly police vehicles, once completed.
The city considered several options for how to secure the facility, including a type of 8-foot steel security fence, Vinyl coated wire fencing with razor wire at the top, ornamental fencing, and combinations of the options.
In total, about 900 linear feet of security fencing will be required, Wells said. Opting for the steel security fencing option would remove the razor wire component but would be more expensive.
“It gives you a little more security with the price a little more, it’s triple in price,” he said.
Agreeing with the city’s security consultants, Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said that no matter what the City Council decides, the new facility needs heightened security.
DeSimone described what he sees as an atmosphere of animosity towards law enforcement around the state and country. Locally, he claimed that several years ago suspects attempted to set a Sandy Springs Police cruiser on fire.
DeSimone also expressed concern about recent events surrounding the Atlanta Police Foundation’s plan to build a fire and police training facility in DeKalb County. The project, which some groups refer to as “Cop City,” has drawn contention for two years. Tension and media attention has increased since January, when an attempt by police to expel protestors from the site ended with the death of one demonstrator and the wounding of a state trooper.
“As everybody knows, the city of Atlanta is really under attack now by a domestic terrorist group,” DeSimone said. “Two weekends ago, I believe they tried to firebomb a police facility and they were successful in destroying some police equipment.”
Several City Council members asked if the proposal could be postponed until the issue could be studied further, but Mayor Rusty Paul said that any delay in the fleet maintenance facility could potentially threaten their police headquarters building project.
Wells added they have deadlines for the project that can’t be moved without consequences.
“Our metal building is coming in September, so we need to do site-work to prepare for the building,” he said. “Our timetable is pretty tight to get the building erected.”
After a lengthy discussion about how the fencing could be constructed, councilmembers came to a compromise – to use the ornamental, 8-foot steel security fencing on all visible portions of facility, while using chain-link fencing and razor wire in areas that won’t be seen.
The proposal was approved in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Melody Kelley opposed.
Prior to the vote Kelley said she couldn’t support the proposal without seeing renderings of the design elements and making sure that the design made sense, considering residents concerns.
“To me, there's just a lot of questions unanswered and they haven't quite been confirmed today,” she said.