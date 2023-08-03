Alpharetta man sues Sandy Springs police over alleged excessive force

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An Alpharetta man has filed a use of force lawsuit against the Sandy Springs Police Department after he was allegedly held at gunpoint during a traffic stop in February.

U.S. District Court documents allege Sandy Springs police officers violated the rights of Alpharetta resident Charles Lyons through “excessive and unnecessary” force during a Feb. 25, 2023, traffic stop.

The complaint alleges Lyons’ Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure was violated when an officer held him at gunpoint for a theft by receiving warrant, disregarding a computer notice that Lyons should not be detained over the warrant.

Lyons was initially pulled over for the arrest warrant just days before the Feb. 25 incident and was not held at gunpoint or taken into custody. The complaint said police computer notes entered by the first officer showed Lyons was not a threat and should not be stopped for the warrant hit.

“The Plaintiff was completely compliant with the officers' stop at any previous time and this stop as well,” the complaint said. “Officer Baker would have been able to accomplish the traffic stop goal without pursuing this amount of excessive force.”

Lyons, who will represent himself in court, claims he was given confusing and conflicting commands during the traffic stop, “which could all at once not be done at the same time” and feared for his life during the alleged ordeal.

While Lyons was not injured during the incident, he claims his case should be considered police brutality and has named the responding officer, his supervisor and the department as parties in the suit.

In the complaint, he cites multiple other cases where courts have found individuals’ rights were violated when held at gunpoint by officers.

“The force was not applied in a good faith effort to maintain discipline but maliciously for the purpose of causing harm,” the complaint states.

The complaint was filed in U.S. Northern District Court March 17, 2023, and was later amended in June after a ruling by Judge Mark H. Cohen.

The Sandy Springs Police Department has not filed a response to the complaint, and Appen Media’s requests for comment and documents were not immediately answered.