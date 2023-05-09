$25 million in 'excess funding' raises eyebrows at Sandy Springs City Council

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — As they work their way through the 2024 budget process, Sandy Springs officials have found a substantial chunk of change under the couch cushions – more than $24 million.
At its May 2 meeting, the City Council heard an expansive list of “excess funding” from dozens of completed and closed capital improvement projects, millions of dollars in overages which will may now be reallocated toward current city projects.
“This is just a lot of cleanup on the books for projects that have just been lingering, with these excess funds sitting there,” Sandy Springs Chief Financial Officer Tony Carlisle said. “We just want to do one cleanup to move these funds for the availability of use in the general fund.”
Excess project funding includes amounts as little as 12 cents left over from certain project “site improvements” and as large as $2.7 million, which had been allocated for the city’s PATH-400 trail project whose funding later drawn from the transportation local option sales tax.
Carlisle said that collectively, about $25 million will be reallocated from these closed projects to other capital improvement projects, like construction of Veterans Park, and to the city’s general fund.
The City Council was asked to approve this sweeping set of budget amendments at the meeting, but after a discussion about the scope of the request and questions it raises about city project budgeting procedures, the item was unanimously tabled.
“I have an objection to the process here. I feel like we probably need to be doing a work session-style discussion in the public sphere,” City Councilman Andy Bauman said. “I'm sure much of this is administrative, but the sheer number collectively and then some of the line item numbers do raise a heightened scrutiny.”
Decision deadline
City Manager Eden Freeman said the City Council will have to vote on the budget amendments by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, because the city will be using the funds to offset current needs.
Some councilmembers questioned why the city would keep so much project funding on its books, especially because Freeman said some of the projects have been around for “many, many years.”
“I guess one final question is why has this money been lingering for so long without this being squared away,” Councilman John Paulson said. “My request is in the future. When a project gets finished. Let's do it, then real time indicate the money isn’t needed.”
Freeman said the only reason so many items were presented at the same time was to make the most efficient use of the City Council’s time.
“We should not be putting a budget amendment on every single council agenda, and we had gotten to where we were doing that,” she said. “My goal going forward is on a quarterly basis, we will bring forward budget amendments that need to be done so that we don't have to do such a large one.”
These budget amendments will be placed on the agenda at an upcoming City Council meeting for further discussion and vote.
Rate increase approved
At a specially called Public Facility Authority meeting at the beginning of the City Council session, officials unanimously approved a set of rate increases the city charges for events and shows at Performing Arts Center. The council approved hikes for ticket fees, membership costs and facility rentals.
Interim Director Michael Pauken said the proposal will raise ticket prices to be more in line with other competing venues, while greatly increasing the membership benefits offered at the venue.
Pauken said that like other venues, they are switching to a model that assesses a fee of from $2 to $10 for the city’s share on the price of a ticket. The new prices are about half those charged by competing Ticketmaster and PFM venues, he said.
“When I went through this process in Skokie, there was just no resistance when we migrated to this sliding scale, again because it's so common in the concert world, but we wouldn't be scaling this high if it was a nonprofit-type organization,” he said.
Similarly, Pauken said an increase in city-owned property rental rates is needed to be more competitive in the marketplace.
“Our rental rates have not changed in going on four years now, since 2019, and 3 to 5 percent a year is pretty common in the industry,” he said.
But in addition to rate increases, the Performing Arts Center will also upgrade its membership program, which currently offers “vague” and “difficult to fulfill” benefits, he said.
Under the new program, interested individuals and groups will be offered four different membership levels, ranging from $500 to $5,000, which will include exclusive benefits like complimentary valet service, invitations to City Green Live Terrace Parties, backstage concert tours, and engraved bricks at City Springs.
“Suffice it to say, what we're trying to do is provide things of value to members,” Pauken said.