ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved a draft agreement to continue providing emergency 911 services to the City of Mountain Park at a special called meeting March 15. The agreement will now go to Mountain Park for its approval.
Roswell has provided police and fire services to Mountain Park since 1998. The current agreement continues the partnership that expired earlier this month.
Roswell will receive about $17,000 annually under the agreement. The city had proposed a per capita charge of $374 per resident, but that proposal was shot down by Mountain Park.
The agreement would last until Dec 31, and a new per-capita rate would be set on or before Jan. 1 of each year with the current proposal.
“When [Mountain Park Mayor Jim Still and I] got down to the root of the subject, or the root of the immediate need, Mountain Park needs E911 service,” Henry said. “So, this is what we would provide, this does not include any mutual aid agreements. All it includes is Mountain Park lets us know where we need to route these calls to when we receive a 911 call.”
Henry added that the hope is that this agreement will allow Mountain Park to weigh its options for contracting 911 service.
“We of course don't want to leave them high and dry, but the 911 service would provide that level of comfort there, and as I said, we’d route it to wherever they need us to route it to,” Henry said.
