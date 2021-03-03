ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council paved the way for residents and local businesses to receive COVID-19 grants at its Feb. 22 meeting. A total of $800,000 — split evenly for residential and commercial assistance — will be allocated to the program.
Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities will administer the residential grants totaling $400,000. The organization serves disadvantaged populations year-round and has been named an agent for other relief grant distributions for other neighboring cities.
Applicants must be residents of Roswell as of Feb. 22, 2021 and must demonstrate an economic hardship directly related to the coronavirus between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The application deadline is July 31.
Applicants can receive a maximum of $3,000 to be used for mortgage or rental assistance, utility assistance and child care expenses.
Mayor Lori Henry clarified that NFCC does not write checks to individuals, but to service providers.
“So if you're a person in need, you're behind on your rent, they will write the check to your landlord,” Henry said. “If you're behind on your utilities, they will write that check to the utility companies.”
Roswell’s $400,000 grant relief program for small businesses will be administered by the city. Grant awards range from up to $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the number of employees. Small businesses that have suffered a significant loss in revenue due to the pandemic are eligible to apply. However, home-based businesses do not qualify.
Businesses must have a 2021 business license and be current on payments in order to apply. They must also show that 2020 revenue is less than $1 million, revenue decreased by 25 percent or more in 2020 compared to 2019, have a physical operation base in Roswell, and commit to being in operation for one year after receiving the grant.
Eligible business owners cannot have received any federal grants, such as the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program or an Economic and Injury Disaster Loan grant. However, businesses that received a loan through the EIDL program are eligible for the local assistance.
Eligible expenses for the business grant include work capital, payroll expenses, and rent, lease or purchase payment for the business property.
In other business at the Feb. 22 meeting, the City Council adopted a new employee pay range and pay increases as recommended by the compensation and classification study adopted in 2020. The measure passed 4-3, with council members Christine Hall, Mike Palermo and Marcelo Zapata opposed.
“City policy does state that the [Human Resources] Division is to periodically conduct these types of comp[ensation] and class[ification] studies to ensure the city remains market competitive with competitors for labor,” said Jim Harner, director of Roswell Human Resources.
The study, conducted by consultant Evergreen Solutions, found that the city’s current pay ranges were lagging by an average of 9.2 percent at the range minimums.
The city plans to increase the current pay ranges for all positions to make them competitive with market peers. It will also transition current full-time employees into the revised pay ranges.
Harner said the new pay structure will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will take effect in March and the second will go into effect in January 2022.
