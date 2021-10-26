Rob Price: Council Post 2, District 2

I am a 21-year resident of Dunwoody. I’ve been married to my wife, Jennifer, for 27 years. We have two children who attend DeKalb County Public Schools. I’ve been involved with the city the entire time I’ve lived here, most recently as a 4-year member of the planning commission.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: There are two. One immediate near-term issue is the recovery of our businesses from COVID-19 set-backs and preparing for employment trends accelerated by the pandemic. For example, with an increase in remote work, commercial tenants may need less space. Our commercial sector provides a considerable portion of our tax base, allowing residential property taxes to remain low. The city should work with our development authority, Discover Dunwoody, the PCID, and Chamber of Commerce to actively enhance and promote the city’s commercial districts to ensure occupancy of existing buildings, and to support hotels and other ancillary businesses that depend on business travel and an in-person workforce.
The second challenge is that we are not as prepared as we should be for the evolution of our city over next 10-15 years. We need to be more creative now in how we think about, plan for, and address interrelated issues such as shifting work patterns, school overcrowding, public safety, transportation, commercial and residential redevelopment, and sustainability. The steps we take in the next few years will determine what our city looks like in the next 10 to 15. We need to be more proactive now in laying the groundwork for the future.
Q: Dunwoody is evolving as a community. In what ways are you qualified to represent an increasingly diverse population? How will you ensure their interests are represented and their voices are heard?
A: It’s important to ensure everyone has a voice in our community. I am aware that I don’t have the same experiences and don’t face the same issues as all of our citizens. To address this, I will promote greater transparency in city decision-making, actively solicit input (e.g., town halls), and be available for and respond to people when they reach out. I am in favor of creating a citizen-lead social justice committee to provide a greater diversity of viewpoints to advise the council.
Q: The continuing development of the three P's (parks, police and paving) seems to be an ongoing priority for the current City Council. Do you agree or disagree with these priorities? Why or why not?
A: These issues are basic quality of life requirements and represent the minimum of what our city should be doing. We should do more than just pave. We need a more encompassing approach to transportation that facilitates movement, increases safety, and unifies our approach to vehicles, current and future public transportation, pedestrians, bikes, and connectivity within and beyond Dunwoody. We should do more than fully staff our police. We should address public safety comprehensively, investigating and working to address all of the factors in our city that contribute to a variety of unsafe conditions. We should do more with our parks and parks programming. We need to make the acquisition and improvement of shared public spaces a priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.