Rashmi Singh: Post 2

My name is Rashmi Singh, and I have been working as a tech consultant for Fortune 500 companies for over two decades. I am married and have three children. My youngest is a sophomore at Northview High School. I am also a member of an HOA board, and I chair a landscape committee.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: The greatest challenge for the city near term is lack of identity and lack of short-term and long-term vision. This seeps into addressing various issues we face, such as can we move forward with the actual build of the Town Center and the Legacy Center? Do we want to be known as an affluent community only? Do we want to look at ways to help small businesses that are facing labor shortages? How far are we willing to go to support our infrastructure?
Although gaining consensus in all areas would be a challenge, we can easily do this in some areas. There is consensus around Town Center and a center for Arts and Culture, and most residents would like to see the city move forward with this. More dialogue in other areas will need to occur, and options would need to be weighed in and evaluated.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: Although I am passionate about my entire platform, moving forward with Town Center will be a step in the right direction for the city. I have heard from many residents that they are looking forward to progress being made with the Town Center implementation. As we know, currently there is no budget allocated for this project so this will need to be a longer-term project.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Misinformation as a tool to control the narrative and create misrepresentation has been used for a long time. Though misinformation has been an ongoing issue, the rise of social media has elevated this to another level. The rise of social media has hugely increased the spread of misinformation and with severe consequences. Also, complete misinformation is easy to spot, but it is harder to do that with information with partial truths. Social media companies also need to take responsibility for this spread and deploy solutions to keep the spread of misinformation in check. We need to have more trusted and fair resources available to us. If more trusted and appropriate resources are available to us, we can check the validity of the information and can decide for ourselves if the information is accurate.
