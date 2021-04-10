JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a pair of calls reporting that kids were selling items door to door March 27 and cited three people for ordinance violations.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Magnolia Circle for one report. Police found a 17-year-old, who said he’d been canvassing the Seven Oaks neighborhood for hours selling items for the Georgia Peach Youth Club. The officer noted the youth had no signs or permits and cited him and his manager, Miguel Baez, for permit required for solicitation “door to door.”
Baez, 27, of Atlanta, was also cited when officers were dispatched to a call on Byers Road for a different juvenile soliciting door to door. Baez and Romane Roberts, another volunteer for the organization, said the youth didn’t need a city permit to solicit. After the officer explained that they did, the men walked away with the child and continued to knock on doors. Police then cited Baez and Roberts, 25, of Jonesboro, for soliciting without a permit.
