YMCA reports burglary of Youth Camp Office

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said the YMCA Greenway Youth Camp Office on Preston Ridge Road was burglarized in late July.
Officers responded to the camp office at about 9 a.m. July 24 after staff learned the building’s front door had been forced open and multiple electronics had been stolen.
Victims said the burglary likely happened over the previous weekend when the office was not staffed.
Suspects stole three tablet computers, a cell phone and a bottle of pills from the building.
No suspects were identified, the report said.