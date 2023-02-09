Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said.
The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
The second man arrived and, armed with a shop vac, appeared to do work inside the basement and attic. When the worker finished one hour later, the woman paid $438.50 with her credit card. The man provided her with a receipt, which had another business name, Home Service Air Duct Cleaning, printed in the top right corner. Handwritten in the top right corner in the company name box was “DV. Air Duct.”
The woman said as the man was packing his van, the first technician arrived. The woman said the second technician said his company must have made a mistake dispatching two technicians. The woman learned that the first man did not work for the company she hired, but that the second technician did. The second technician said it takes more than a shop vacuum to clean air ducts.
The woman contacted the first technician’s company, which claimed they got her address from the DoubleGate Facebook page, which she stated she doesn’t have posted. The dispatcher also said the company didn’t send a technician to her residence.