Wrecked vehicle found abandoned on Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say that a vehicle was found abandoned on Ga. 400 after apparently wrecking near the highway’s northbound Kimball Bridge Road overpass.
Officers were alerted to the wrecked vehicle by an off-duty Sandy Springs Police Officer who discovered the vehicle wrecked on the highway’s second lane on his way home from work at about 5 a.m. on July 24.
The vehicle showed damage to its passenger side bumper, tire and axle, and both airbags had deployed.
No driver or passenger could be found in the area, but officers discovered a trail of dirt crossing the highway, leading from a damaged guardrail near Ga. 400’s northbound Exit 10 sign.
Police determined that the vehicle was registered out of Marietta, had not been reported stolen, and police could not locate the driver by phone.
No local hospitals had admitted anyone matching the driver’s description for possible injuries, so the vehicle was impounded as an abandoned hit and run.