Worker in Dunwoody fends off attack with a can of Sprite

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police responded to a call May 3 about an unidentified woman allegedly threatening an employee with a handgun at the BP gas station on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.
The employee told police the woman entered the store and “began resting her hand on things on the counter, causing them to fall over.” When the employee asked her to stop, the woman knocked over a rack of merchandise. The employee followed her to the front doors and attempted to push her outside and lock the doors.
The employee told police the woman said not to push her and pulled a handgun out of a bag she was carrying. In response, the employee grabbed a can of Sprite and “told her to go ahead and try it and that he would knock her out with said beverage,” according to the report. He called police just before 1 a.m.
The employee said he didn’t have access to the camera footage, but that another employee would be able to retrieve it during the daytime. He said he did not want to file a report “because things like this happen all the time.”