FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming police arrested a Woodstock woman accused of threatening to kill a resident along Meadow Drive during an Oct. 17 argument.
Natasha Monique Cothren, 49, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to police, the victim told officers Cothren visited her home from time to time. She said Cothren went on a “crazy” tangent during one of the visits and repeatedly threatened to kill her.
When police questioned Cothren, she accused the victim of threatening her, due to her medication dosage. But officers said Cothren made several bizarre statements and gave them a false last name when they asked her to identify herself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.